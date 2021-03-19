Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $23,951.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00450052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00065069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00140710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.62 or 0.00662788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00076259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,657,644,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,857,644,152 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.