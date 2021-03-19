Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $60.72

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.72, but opened at $63.30. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 9,174 shares.

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

