Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 745,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 718,852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

