Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 199.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

