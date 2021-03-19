Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,848 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $83,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

