Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,895. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $96.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

