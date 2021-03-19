Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at BTIG Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

STNG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $329,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

