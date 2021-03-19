Scott Bluestein Sells 80,000 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.