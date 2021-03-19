Scrypta Achieves Market Cap of $622,589.23 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $622,589.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 110.1% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003068 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,165,160 coins and its circulating supply is 16,365,160 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.