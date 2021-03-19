Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Seaboard accounts for about 2.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Seaboard worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Seaboard by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Seaboard by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Seaboard by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB traded up $191.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,891.81. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,614.00 and a twelve month high of $3,945.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

