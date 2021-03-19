Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.35. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 345,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $78.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

