Secret One Day Volume Reaches $3.87 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Secret has a total market cap of $207.27 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00005065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00389928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.60 or 0.04756366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,414,556 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

