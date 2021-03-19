SEEN (SEEN) Price Up 17.3% This Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SEEN has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $136,796.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN token can now be purchased for $17.42 or 0.00029629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00451876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00140207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00666038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

