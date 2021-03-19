SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up about 2.2% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.26% of SEI Investments worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

