Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post sales of $143.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.56 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $622.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.64 million to $631.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $691.18 million, with estimates ranging from $656.35 million to $726.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.