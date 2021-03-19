Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 61.6% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $69.27 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.83 or 0.00639617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00035018 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,168,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

