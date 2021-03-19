SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $3.55. SenesTech shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,455,887 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

