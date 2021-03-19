Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 817 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $12,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76.

NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,985. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.