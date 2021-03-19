Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $56.46 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $56.46 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

