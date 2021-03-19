Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

