Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

