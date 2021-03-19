Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

