Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Insider Edward S. Lampert Sells 24,256 Shares

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $542,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. 600,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,604. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

