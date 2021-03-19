Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Insider Edward S. Lampert Sells 67,493 Shares

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 600,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,604. The company has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.