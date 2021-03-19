Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

VII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

VII stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$9.45.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.