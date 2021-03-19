Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

VII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

VII stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$9.45.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

