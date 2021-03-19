SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Tops $99,868.35

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $99,868.35 and approximately $58.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00139238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00063766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00665847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

