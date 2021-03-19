Shadows (DOWS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.98 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.61 or 0.00452567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00067836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00677567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

