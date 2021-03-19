Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Insider Eric Zurrin Sells 2,045,688 Shares

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

Shares of LON:SHG traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 12.40 ($0.16). 8,917,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,120. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. Shanta Gold Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 7.51 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.11.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.