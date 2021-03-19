Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $35.04

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $33.28. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 5,253 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,202,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.