SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SHIELD has a market cap of $434,530.69 and $44.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,907.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.20 or 0.03103511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00343060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.23 or 0.00922186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00400236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00381460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00251144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021006 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.