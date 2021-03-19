Shivom (OMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.