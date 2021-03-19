Shivom Trading Up 28.9% Over Last Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Shivom coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00628916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024617 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033918 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.