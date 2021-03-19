Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SHLS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

