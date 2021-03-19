ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

