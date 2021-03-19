Short Interest in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Decreases By 21.6%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $903.21 million, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

