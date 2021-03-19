ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $101,287.29 and $619.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

