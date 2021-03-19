Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.34% of Shutterstock worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,314.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

