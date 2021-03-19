Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $19.06

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $18.33. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 172,521 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after purchasing an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 737,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.