Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

LWSCF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of LWSCF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.