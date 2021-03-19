Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.85. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$941.95 million and a P/E ratio of -38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -256.44%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.