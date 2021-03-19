Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the lowest is ($1.76). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.11. 182,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $20,455,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

