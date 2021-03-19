Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.69. Sigilon Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 10,631 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGTX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

