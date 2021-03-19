Signify Health (SGFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY):

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Signify Health is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

SGFY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 9,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,811. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.79.

Get Signify Health Inc alerts:

In other news, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.