Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $146.18

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $146.18, but opened at $155.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $154.20, with a volume of 53,589 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $10,076,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

