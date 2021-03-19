Simms C. Browning Acquires 952 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CET stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Securities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $692,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.