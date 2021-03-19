Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.