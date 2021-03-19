SingularDTV Trading Up 47.6% Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $1.94 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

