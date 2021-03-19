SingularityNET Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $244.11 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.00632901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034751 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,663,020 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

