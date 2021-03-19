SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. 273,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

