Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

